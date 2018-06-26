BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Class 10 Result Soon: Important Points For Candidates

Students can check the Bihar board 10th result today at 4.30 pm. BSEB will host the result at biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebssresult.com/bseb.

Education | | Updated: June 26, 2018 16:26 IST
New Delhi: 

Bihar board 10th result 2018 will be announced today at 4.30 pm. With less than an hour left for the result to be declared, the official website has already slowed down. BSEB Matric Results Today At 4.30 Pm: Live Updates 18 lakh students are waiting for the result and the unresponsive website shows that students are online to check their results. As per the sequence of events followed during the inter results (declared on June 6, 2018), BSEB Chairman along with the State Education Minister and Principal Secretary will announce the class 10 result today. The Minister will brief the media about the overall performance of students and the pass percentage of the year. Thereafter Bihar board 10th result will be available for students to check.

Bihar 10th Result 2018: Important Points For Candidates

