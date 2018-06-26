BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Class 10 Result Soon: Important Points For Candidates

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result : Important Points For Candidates

Bihar board 10th result 2018 will be announced today at 4.30 pm. With less than an hour left for the result to be declared, the official website has already slowed down. BSEB Matric Results Today At 4.30 Pm: Live Updates 18 lakh students are waiting for the result and the unresponsive website shows that students are online to check their results. As per the sequence of events followed during the inter results (declared on June 6, 2018), BSEB Chairman along with the State Education Minister and Principal Secretary will announce the class 10 result today. The Minister will brief the media about the overall performance of students and the pass percentage of the year. Thereafter Bihar board 10th result will be available for students to check.



Bihar 10th Result 2018: Important Points For Candidates

BSEB 10 th result will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in . Students will be redirected to the result page bsebssresult.com/bseb/ . Students shall have to use roll code and roll number to check their result. Hindustan will also host the Bihar board 10th result.

Since class 10 pass certificate is considered to be a valid proof for date of birth, immediately after downloading the online mark sheet students should check the particulars made.

Last year only 52% students had passed in Bihar board matric exam . The pass percentage is expected to improve this year.

. The pass percentage is expected to improve this year. Websites may be slower or may not load at all immediately after results are announced. In such cases students should wait for a while and retry.

Students should avoid spam links

Bihar Board, recently, launched a new website www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

