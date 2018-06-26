Bihar Board Class 10th Result Today: List Of Official Websites

BSEB will host the class 10 result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be redirected to the result page bsebssresult.com/bseb/. Students shall have to use roll code and roll number to check their result.
The Board had conducted physical verification and IQ test of the rank holders on June 17, 18 and 19.
Admission to plus two/ class 12 courses will begin in the State soon after. This year, common registration portal will be opened for plus two courses. As per a report carried by Hindustan, a common merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured by students. This year onwards, students will not be able to take admission as per their choice; admission will be strictly based on the merit list. Registration date will be announced a week after the matric result are announced.
CommentsBihar Inter results were declared on June 4, 2018. Out of the total 12,07,978 students appeared 6,31,241 students passed the exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage. 'The pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12 this year,' HT quoted State Education Minister saying. 'There will be no mismanagement or erroneous mark sheet. Students will not even have to apply for reassessment,' he further added.
