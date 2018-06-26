Bihar Board Class 10th Result Today: List Of Official Websites BSEB will host the class 10 result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT BSEB 10th Result 2018; Official Websites To Check New Delhi: BSEB, Bihar will release the class 10th result today, after four months of completion of the exam. The



BSEB will host the class 10 result on its official website



The Board had conducted physical verification and IQ test of the rank holders on June 17, 18 and 19.



Admission to plus two/ class 12 courses will begin in the State soon after. This year, common registration portal will be opened for plus two courses. As per a report carried by Hindustan, a common merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured by students. This year onwards, students will not be able to take admission as per their choice; admission will be strictly based on the merit list. Registration date will be announced a week after the matric result are announced.



were declared on June 4, 2018. Out of the total 12,07,978 students appeared 6,31,241 students passed the exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage. 'The pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12 this year,' HT quoted State Education Minister saying. 'There will be no mismanagement or erroneous mark sheet. Students will not even have to apply for reassessment,' he further added.



Click here for more Education News



BSEB, Bihar will release the class 10th result today, after four months of completion of the exam. The Bihar board 10th result will be announced by the Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and Principal Secretary R K Mahajan will announce the pass percentage and overall performance of students in a press conference. Results will be available online thereafter. Students are suggested to check the class 10 result on the official websites. Close to 18 lakh students and their parents await the result; it is obvious that the website may slow down for a while. In such cases, students are suggested to wait for some time and retry later.BSEB will host the class 10 result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in . Students will be redirected to the result page bsebssresult.com/bseb/ . Students shall have to use roll code and roll number to check their result.The Board had conducted physical verification and IQ test of the rank holders on June 17, 18 and 19.Admission to plus two/ class 12 courses will begin in the State soon after. This year, common registration portal will be opened for plus two courses. As per a report carried by Hindustan, a common merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured by students. This year onwards, students will not be able to take admission as per their choice; admission will be strictly based on the merit list. Registration date will be announced a week after the matric result are announced. Bihar Inter results were declared on June 4, 2018. Out of the total 12,07,978 students appeared 6,31,241 students passed the exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage. 'The pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12 this year,' HT quoted State Education Minister saying. 'There will be no mismanagement or erroneous mark sheet. Students will not even have to apply for reassessment,' he further added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter