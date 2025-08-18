Pet Dog Found Tied In Sleeper Coach, Delays Train By An Hour

The train from Bihar's Raxaul to Samastipur stood for over an hour at the departure station as passengers waited with waning patience and railway officials ran out of solutions for the problem at hand - a dog tied inside one of the coaches!

Passenger train number 55578 was scheduled to depart from Raxaul at 6.50 am, when passengers saw that a white dog was tied to a seat inside one of the coaches. When passengers began boarding the coach, the dog started barking and pounced towards people in an apparent attempt to attack.

A team of railway personnel was then deployed to remove the dog from the coach even as passengers lamented an almost one-hour delay in the train's departure. As all attempts remained unsuccessful, the dog was left tied to the seat and the coach was left empty. The train finally left from Raxaul railway station at 8.10 am.

Passengers made videos of the dog, which later went viral and drew condemnation over the possibility of the dog being abandoned by its owner in the train.

Railways has started an investigation, with the management calling the act of tying the dog inside the train not just unsafe but also a disruption of rail schedules.