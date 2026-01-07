Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Fuels Tie-Up Speculation

After being sidelined by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and shunned by his family, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav appears to be actively working to strengthen his independent political base in Bihar.

In this context, he met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday in what was described as a cordial interaction.

During the meeting, Tej Pratap Yadav formally invited Deputy CM Sinha to the Makar Sankranti Chura-Dahi feast scheduled to be organised by his party.

Notably, Tej Pratap also took Sinha's personal phone number. A video of the meeting, showing the two leaders exchanging contact details, has since gone viral on social media.

The viral visuals have intensified political speculation that Tej Pratap Yadav may be exploring closer ties with the BJP.

His growing proximity to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha is being closely watched in political circles, particularly in the aftermath of the RJD's defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections and Tej Pratap's marginalisation within his own party and family.

Sources say Tej Pratap Yadav is preparing for his first major political show of strength since parting ways with the RJD.

Through the upcoming Makar Sankranti event, he is attempting to create a platform where leaders across political lines — including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav — could potentially be seen together, signalling his effort to position himself as a unifying political figure.

The Chura-Dahi feast on Makar Sankranti has long been a symbolic political and social tradition in Bihar.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has hosted the event for years, turning it into a symbol of social harmony and political camaraderie.

Now, Tej Pratap Yadav is seeking to carry forward this tradition under the banner of his own party.

Clarifying his intent, Tej Pratap Yadav said the event is purely social and cultural in nature.

He said Makar Sankranti is traditionally celebrated with flattened rice, yogurt, jaggery, and sesame sweets, and the feast is being organised in keeping with that custom.

He added that invitation cards are being distributed widely and that people from across Bihar are welcome to attend.

However, political observers believe the event carries clear political undertones. The widening rift between Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav has now become visible in the public domain.

At the same time, Tej Pratap's increasing engagement with BJP and NDA leaders is generating fresh discussion about possible realignments in Bihar politics.

In this backdrop, the upcoming Makar Sankranti Chura-Dahi feast is being viewed not just as a cultural gathering, but also as a signal of emerging political equations in the state.

