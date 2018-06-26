Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB Matric Results Today @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Details here Bihar Board 10th result will be released today on the Board's official website, biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar Board Matric Result 2018: BSEB will release result today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in New Delhi: Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: The wait will be over soon for all the missing 42,000 answer sheets. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore held a press conference in the evening on June 19 and confirmed that the Bihar Board Matric result will be announced on June 26.



Bihar Board 10th result will be announced by the state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma in a press conference. Earlier the Bihar Board Matric result was supposed to be released at 11:30 am but reports suggest that it will be announced at 4:30 pm. The results will be released on the official website, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: All You Need To Know Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB Matric Results @ Biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Here's everything you need to know about BSEB matric results 2018:



Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: When to check



The Bihar Board Matric results will be released on June 26, 2018 at 04.30 pm.



Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Where to check



The BSEB matric results will be released on the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in or on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.



Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: How to check



The Bihar Board 10th results can be accessed following these steps:



Step One : Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in



Step Two : Click on the matric results link given on the homepage



Step Three : You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on matric results links



Step Four : Enter your BSEB matric examination registration details there



Step Five : Submit the details you have entered



Step Six : On next page, check your BSEB 10th results 2018.



The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may also log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results when it is released.



