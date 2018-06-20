Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Postponed: A Brief Timeline

The result will now be declared 6 days later and will be available on the board's official website.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: A Brief Timeline
Bihar Board postpones 10th result by 6 days
October 2017:Bihar Board releases Matic exam time table for exam to be conducted in 2018.
January 2018: Bihar board holds practical examinations from January 22 to January 24, 2018.
February 2018: Bihar Board 10th exam begins on February 21 with General English paper and concludes on February 28 with Optional paper.
March 2018: The board begins the evaluation process for board exam answer sheets.
March 2018: The expected result declaration in April is postponed as there is a delay in evaluation of answer sheets.
April 2018: It is speculated that Bihar Board would announce board results in the first half of April, however board does not give any confirmation.
May 2018: Bihar Board confirms that the decoding process is going on. There is still uncertainty over result declaration date. The board later confirms that Intermediate result will be out on June 4 and Matric result on June 20.
June 4, 2018:Bihar Board declares Intermediate result.
June 16, 2018: Board officials find copy of the student included in merit list missing from the strong room at SS Girls College, Gopalganj.
June 17, 2018: The Principal to SS College, Gopalganj files FIR for 213 missing bags carrying answer sheets from the strong room.
June 17, 2018: It is later found that total 216 bags of answer sheets are missing along with 61 Mathematics and 44 Economics answer sheets. Total 43,200 answer sheets are missing.
June 19, 2018: SS College Principal reaches board office at 2:00 pm and is escorted by police at 4:30 pm. Centre Administrator and Night Guard of SS College are arrested from Gopalganj.
June 19, 2018: Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore holds and emergency press conference at 8:00 pm and announces that result will be declared on June 26 at 11:30 am. He also claims that evaluation process is over and marks have been allotted so the missing answer sheets will not affect result declaration. He says that the answer sheets have been stolen in order to create controversy for the board.
