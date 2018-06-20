Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Not Today; Will Now Be Announced On This Date

Bihar Board 10th result 2018 has been delayed by 6 days in light of the missing answer copies from evaluation centre in Gopalganj.

Education | Updated: June 20, 2018 08:44 IST
Bihar Board Result has delayed declaration of 10th result by 6 days

New Delhi:  Bihar Board 10th result 2018 have been further delayed. Adding to the woes of the students, BSEB has delayed the result declaration for matric students by 6 days. As per reports, the 10th result for Bihar Board students will now be declared on June 26, 2018. The result has been delayed in view of the 42,000 answer sheets that were reported missing. 

Just days before the board was due to announce the result for class 10th students, answer copies of more than 40,000 students were found missing from an evaluation centre in Gopalganj. 

The Principal, Centre Adminsitrator, and the Night Guard of the concerned centre have been arrested after preliminary investigation. The Principal of SS College had filed an FIR on June 17 about the missing answer sheets. 

The board has said that this will not affect the result as the evaluation and marking had already been completed. 

Bihar College Admission: BSEB Begins Online Registration For Degree Courses

Now, the result will be announced on June 26, 2018 at 11:30 am. The result will be announced by State Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma. The Principal Secretary of Education Department, R K Mahajan, and Board Chairman Anand Kishore will also be present at the event. 

The Bihar Board Intermediate result was announced on June 6, 2018. This year the performance of the students in Bihar Board Intermediate exam improved considerably and a total of 52.95% students passed in the exam. 

