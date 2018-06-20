Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Not Today; Will Now Be Announced On This Date

Just days before the board was due to announce the result for class 10th students, answer copies of more than 40,000 students were found missing from an evaluation centre in Gopalganj.
The Principal, Centre Adminsitrator, and the Night Guard of the concerned centre have been arrested after preliminary investigation. The Principal of SS College had filed an FIR on June 17 about the missing answer sheets.
The board has said that this will not affect the result as the evaluation and marking had already been completed.
Now, the result will be announced on June 26, 2018 at 11:30 am. The result will be announced by State Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma. The Principal Secretary of Education Department, R K Mahajan, and Board Chairman Anand Kishore will also be present at the event.
CommentsThe Bihar Board Intermediate result was announced on June 6, 2018. This year the performance of the students in Bihar Board Intermediate exam improved considerably and a total of 52.95% students passed in the exam.
