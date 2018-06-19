Answer Copies Go Missing A Day Before Bihar Board Class 10 Result

'The tabulation or evaluation has already been done and the BSEB is ready with the results, however, this loss of copies will affect in case students apply for re-checking of the answer sheets,' confirmed a Board official to the Indian Express.
The exam was held at 1426 centres.
CommentsBihar results, raised many eyebrows this year as well, when reports of students scoring more than the total marks, in inter exam, became a viral news. The last two years, the board results were in news for the infamous toppers' scam. This year more than 50% students have cleared the inter (+2) exam in the State. In 2017, only 30% students in Science stream had cleared the State board exam.
Bihar Class 10 results will be released tomorrow. Students can check their results using their roll number. The result will be hosted by indiaresults.com, the official result portal of Bihar Board.