Answer Copies Go Missing A Day Before Bihar Board Class 10 Result

Bihar Board is expected to announce the class 10 board exam results tomorrow, the pass percentage of which in last year's exam was 50.12%.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 19, 2018 19:04 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: 42000 Answer Copies Missing From One Evaluation Centre

New Delhi:  While 18 lakh students in the State are excited for their results, many Bihar Board class 10 answer copies, as per reports, are missing. Bihar Board is expected to announce the class 10 board exam results tomorrow, the pass percentage of which in last year's exam was 50.12%. 42,000 answer copies of matric exam are missing. A report carried by the Indian Express says that the copies are missing from one centre at Gopalganj. However this will not affect the result declaration, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has assured.

'The tabulation or evaluation has already been done and the BSEB is ready with the results, however, this loss of copies will affect in case students apply for re-checking of the answer sheets,' confirmed a Board official to the Indian Express.

The exam was held at 1426 centres.

Bihar results, raised many eyebrows this year as well, when reports of students scoring more than the total marks, in inter exam, became a viral news. The last two years, the board results were in news for the infamous toppers' scam. This year more than 50% students have cleared the inter (+2) exam in the State. In 2017, only 30% students in Science stream had cleared the State board exam.

Bihar Class 10 results will be released tomorrow. Students can check their results using their roll number. The result will be hosted by indiaresults.com, the official result portal of Bihar Board.

BiharBihar Board

