Shashi Tharoor's Jab Over Lok Sabha's Shubhanshu Shukla Discussion

Shashi Tharoor - at a potential crossroads in his relationship with the Congress - seemed to take a jab at his party Monday for skipping a special discussion in Parliament on Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the impact of his Axiom-4 spaceflight in June to the International Space Station.

Mr Tharoor, in a series of X posts this afternoon, noted (with the digital equivalent of a poker face) the Congress and the opposition had decided not to participate in the discussion.

"Since the opposition is not participating in the special discussion... let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station. It served as a stepping stone to our human spaceflight program - Gaganyaan," the Congress leader said.

"Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience... His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission," Mr Tharoor posted.

"Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight... It demonstrates India's willingness and capability to engage in multilateral space efforts and opens doors for future joint research and investment," he said on X.

That he chose to re-tweet a post by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju - who said Mr Shukla would be honoured with a special discussion on India's growing space hopes - also raised eyebrows.

Opposition's Voter List Protests Continue

The opposition, however, made it clear they will continue protests - which they did, as Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh began the dicusssion this afternoon - over the Bihar voter row.

The Congress-led opposition has claimed voter fraud - 'collusion' by the Election Commission and the ruling BJP - in the April-May Lok Sabha poll and the October election in Maharashtra.

The poll panel has hit back repeatedly, denying the charges and demanding proof.

In one particularly strong rebuttal the Election Commission said the Congress had "tried to mislead the Supreme Court" in 2018, referring to a petition by ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Tharoor vs Congress?

Shashi Tharoor-Congress ties - uncertain since 2021, when he joined a group of 'dissenters', i.e., the G-23, and questioned the Gandhis' leadership - have taken a sharp downturn recently.

The Congress expressed its unease over positive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were amplified after he was chosen to brief 'partner nations' on Pahalgam and Op Sindoor.

Mr Tharoor has acknowledged differences between himself and the Congress; he even met Rahul Gandhi, but nothing seemed to come of that meeting.

Speaking to NDTV last month, he played down, again, any talk of friction with the party, calling such incidents "differences of opinion... with only some elements of leadership".

When NDTV asked him how he would define his relationship with the Congress today, he pointed out he had been loyal to the party and its ideology for the last 16 years.

Mr Tharoor has also firmly denied any talk of a switch to the BJP, a move that could re-align and re-shape India's political lanscape. "It is not a sign of my leaping to join the Prime Minister's party... as some people have been implying..." he said after his remarks about Mr Modi's "dynamism".

