Loyal To Congress For 16 Years, Differences Can Be Discussed: Shashi Tharoor

Congress's Shashi Tharoor, whose difference of opinion with many of his party leaders over multiple issues has been highlighted in the media over the recent months, played it down today, saying he has been a "loyal soldier of the Congress for 16 years and if there are any differences, they can be sorted "behind closed doors" with the people concerned.

If there are "differences of opinion it is only with only some elements of leadership... but this is hardly the time to discuss such matters," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"If there are any differences, it should be discussed behind closed doors with the people concerned and that is where I want to leave it," he added.