Bihar Board 10th Results Anytime Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in, Bsebssresult.com/bseb: Here's How to check

BSEB Matric Result 2018: The Bihar Board 10th results or Bihar Board matric results will be released after 4.30 pm today from Patna. The candidates who are searching for BSEB matric or Class 10 results may follow the steps given here in this article to to check their results. The results are expected to be be declared in a press conference by the education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and Principal Secretary R K Mahajan from the state's capital. The BSEB matric results will be released on the websites: bsebssresult.com/bseb, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Apart from the official results website, the Bihar Board class 10 results will be announced on the official results partner website, indiaresults.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: How to check

17.6 lakh candidates had sat for Bihar Board Class 10 exams conducted from February 21 to 28. Now the wait is almost over for them and the candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One - Go to the official website of Bihar Board, biharboard.ac.in

Step Two - On home page, click on the matric results link

Step Three - You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on Class 10 results links

Step Four - Enter your BSEB Class 10 examination registration details there

Step Five - Submit the details you have entered

Step Six - On next page, check your BSEB 10th results 2018.

Bihar Board 10th Result Today: List Of Official Websites

According to reports, to avoid the embarrassment of "topper controversy", the Bihar Board Class 10 are being announced after physical verification of top rank holders. Times of India reported that toppers were earlier called at the Bihar Board office on June 17, 18 and 19 for physical verification and IQ test.

The Times report also said the handwritings of the top performers of BSEB Class 10 results were also matched with their answer sheets by a team of experts selected by the board.

Bihar Intermediate or Class 12 results were declared on June 6, 2018. Out of the total 12,07,978 students appeared 6,31,241 students passed the exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage.

NEET topper Kalpana Kumari from Bihar became the topper in Science stream.

