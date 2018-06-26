Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB Declares Matric Results, 68.89% Pass

Bihar Board 10th result declared at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result has been declared in a press conference. The result was declared by State Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma. 68.89 per cent students qualified for higher education. The pass percentage has increased dramatically this year. As opposed to 50.12% pass percentage of previous year, this year 68.89% students have passed. The top three spots have been clinched by girls from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. The result will be released on the official website shortly. The BSEB matric result will be available on biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and other websites such as indiaresults.com.

The topper is Prerna Raj who has scored 457 marks. The second rank is shared by two girls, Pragya and Shikha Kumari who have scored 454 marks, again from Simultala Awasiya Vidyala, Jamui. Third rank holder is Anupriya Kumari with 452 marks who is also a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has performed spectacularly fourth year in a row. Out of 23 students who have been placed in top 10, 16 are from Simultala.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to board's official website: www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.biharboard.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on Class 10 result.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

In case, students are unable to access the website, there is no need to worry. Refresh the website or head directly to Indiaresults.com and check your result by following the steps mentioned above.

