Girls From Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (SAV) Clinch Top Spots In Bihar Board Results, Know More About SAVs Here

Girls From Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (SAV) Clinch Top Spots In Bihar Board Results (file)

In the Bihar Board 10th results declared today, the top three spots have been clinched by girls from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. The topper in BSEB matric results is Prerna Raj who has scored 457 marks. The second rank is shared by two girls, Pragya and Shikha Kumari who have scored 454 marks, again from Simultala Awasiya Vidyala, Jamui. Third rank holder is Anupriya Kumari with 452 marks who is also a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has performed spectacularly fourth year in a row. According to officials, out of 23 students who have been placed in top 10, 16 are from Simultala.

In Bihar Board Class 10 results, the pass percentage has increased dramatically this year. As opposed to 50.12% pass percentage of previous year, this year 68.89% students have passed.

According to official SAV website, the concept of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is designed on the basis of four of major aspects; Gurulkul Education System, Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, Center of excellence and Sense of belongingness.

"Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay is a result of Bihar government's sincere desire to prepare talented students from underprivileged sections of the society as world leaders in various fields,"Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Principal, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

"The SAV's philosophy is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity to make complete human beings who are not merely money-minting machines, but sensitive enough to think beyond self, for the society at large - those who turn out to be pioneers in the society and role models to inspire many others," adds Dr. Ranjan.

Dr. Ranjan also says the school has the imprint of Gurukul system and Buddhist way of life to impress on the students just the right values, it also has the modern tools of teaching and English medium education to keep pace with the world around them.

The pupil-teacher ratio in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay is 20:1.

