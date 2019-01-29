UP Board Time Table 2019: Classes 10, 12 Exams From February 7; Details Here

UP Board time table 2019: The exams for both Classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 7.

As many as 58,06,922 students will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year in Uttar Pradesh. According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, 8,354 schools have been made as examination centres. In order to make the examinations copying-free, Mr Sharma has also said CCTV cameras and voice recorders will be installed at the examination centres. According to the UP Board time table released recently, the exams for both Classes 10 (High School) and 12 (Intermediate) will be held from February 7. The UP Board time table was released on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

"As many as 1,314 examination centres have been categorised as sensitive, while 448 examination centres have been categorised as hyper-sensitive," he said.

Ahead of the UP Board exams, Mr Sharma on Monday advised students to not be afraid of examinations.

In a message to students, Sharma said, "The class 10th board examination is the first milestone in a student's life, while the class 12th board examination is the second one. Both these examinations decide the future, and hence they are extremely important."

UP Board Time Table 2019: Complete Schedule

The upcoming session of UP board exams for both class 10 and class 12 students would be concluded in a time span of 16 days.

Click here to check UP Board time table 2019 for both High School and Intermediate

Almost 10 lakh students had dropped out of board exams in 2018 due to the strict steps taken by the state government.

In 2018, more than 29 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 board exams and almost 36 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams.

The pass percentage of students in 12th board exams was 72.43%in 2018 and was 75.16% for 10th students.

