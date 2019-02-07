UP Board Exam 2019: Uttar Pradesh Tightens Surveillance, Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection

UP Board 2019: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma conducting surprise inspection

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma conducted surprise inspection at Navyug Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajendra Nagar as UP Board High School and Intermediate exams began today, according to ANI. The news agency also reported that the exams in various schools are being conducted under CCTV and voice recorder surveillance. According to officials, all preparations have been made, including measures to tackle the notorious cheating mafia active in the state, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh board exams that will be held till March 2.

The UP Board exams will be concluded in a record time, in 16 days.

As many as 58,06,922 students are appearing for the exams this year and 8,354 schools have been made as exam centres.

"In order to make the examinations copying-free, CCTV cameras and voice recorders will be installed at the examination centres. As many as 1,314 examination centres have been categorised as sensitive, while 448 examination centres have been categorised as hyper-sensitive," Mr Sharma had said last month.

At sensitive exam centres, according to the UP government, Aadhaar of students has been linked with registration. However, not every centre across the state has been linked to Aadhaar.

The government had prepared a district-wise list of suspicious centres earlier.

According to an official, copying was so rampant in the past that students from specific states were kept together at one exam centre. "At these centres, stringent measures were initiated to ensure that use of unfair means dos not take place. Last year, strict vigil was maintained on suspicious centres," the official added.

Sounding an alarm for those who aid and abet cheating during board exams, the government had said in January that it might use the stringent National Security Act (NSA) to save the future of thousands of children who take the test.

"We will take stringent action against those who run gangs that aid the use of unfair means during board exams, change answer sheets, leak question papers and resort to other mass-copying antics. We will take stringent action against them and not hesitate in imposing the NSA on them," Mr Sharma said earlier.

