These CBSE Videos Will Help You 'Knowing Children Better'

For the first time, a comprehensive audio-visual presentation titled 'Knowing Children Better' has been prepared and uploaded on CBSE website. According to the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the various topics deal with real time experiences and problems of adolescents with suggestive measures as coping strategies. The videos have been uploaded on the official website of the Board. The viewers can access videos from the tab 'Counselling' at www.cbse.nic.in.

So far, the CBSE has uploaded 10 videos which are called: Young Voices, Aggression, Depression, Exam Anxiety, Oh My God!, Internet Addiction Disorder, Specific Learning Disability, Substance Use Disorder, Life Skills and It's Up To You.

In another development, the Board has also announced the counselling facility for the students who are getting ready for the Board exams scheduled in February and March.

"For the 22nd consecutive year, the CBSE will provide Pre-Examination psychological counselling services to students and parents. The programme is designed as part of the board's outreach programme which caters to the heterogeneous students' and parent's population and vast geographical network of schools," the Board said in a statement.

The psychological counselling for the students has already started and it will be open until April 4, 2019 to help students overcome exam related anxiety.

From this year CBSE has introduced the facility of IVRS on toll free number 1800 11 8004. The students/parents/stakeholders can obtain pre-recorded useful information on tackling board exams which includes tips for better preparation, time and stress management, FAQ's along with live tele-counselling services.

According to the Board, CBSE Tele-Counselling is offered by Principals and trained counsellors from within CBSE affiliated schools located in and outside India and it is a voluntary, free of cost service provided by the participants.

The CBSE is the largest school board in India in terms of geographical spread and also an exam conducting body for the purpose of conducting secondary and senior secondary exams. According to an official report from the CBSE, the board touches the lives of close to 1.25 crores (12.5 million) students in India and 25 countries. Over 20,000 schools are affiliated with the Board currently.

