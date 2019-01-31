CBSE's Pre-Exam Counselling Begins Tomorrow

CBSE Board Exams 2019: Pre Exam Counselling

CBSE board exams will begin in February. To help students and parents cope with stress, CBSE will start pre-exam counselling tomorrow. This is the 22nd consecutive year the Board is providing psychological counselling services to parents and their wards who take the board exams. "The Psychological counselling will begin from the 01st of February, at the time of preparation and during the examinations up to 04th April, 2019 to help students overcome exam related anxiety," said Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE.

In the tele-counselling, principals and trained counsellors from within the CBSE affiliated schools will participate. A total of 87 counsellors will provide useful information on tackling the board exams.

Stakeholders can also obtain pre-recorded information on exam preparation and stress management tips along with many commonly asked questions on the toll free number 1800118004.

"For the first time, a comprehensive audio-visual presentation titled 'Knowing Children Better' has been prepared and uploaded on CBSE website," Ms Sharma said.

Experts will also answer the queries of students through weekly sessions, details of which will be published in major national newspapers.

Students and parents can also mail to counselling.cecbse@gmail.com for online counselling.

The counselling will be held till April 4.

