CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet

CBSE has released date sheet for class 10, 12 board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 3 and Class 10 board exams from February 21 to March 29. To give students sufficient time between consecutive papers, CBSE has released the board exam time table seven weeks before the exam date. The Board has made it clear that the exam dates have been fixed in a way that it doesn't coincide with the dates of competitive exams. Last year, the Board had to reschedule the Class 12 physics paper because it clashed with the JEE Main exam date.

CBSE Class 10 Time Table

CBSE Class 12 Time Table

The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However answer books will be given to students at 10 am. Students have to write their particulars on the answer book. The question paper will be distributed to students at 10.15 am.

CBSE offers 40 vocational subjects in Class 12 and 15 in Class 10. The exams for vocational subjects will be held earlier. This decision has been taken after the Delhi High Court order said that Delhi University should fix the cut off dates for admission to under graduate courses only after CBSE result are declared including result for re-evaluation.

"While preparing the date sheet, the admission schedule of Delhi University has also been considered,"said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

Exams for core academic subjects will begin in March.

Out of 240 subjects it offers, this year students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes.

Results will be declared by the first week of June, said Mr Bhardwaj.

