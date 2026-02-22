CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam Preparation Tips And Sample Paper Guide

As the Class 12 Psychology board exam on February 23 comes closer, students are busy with their final revision. Feeling nervous at this stage is natural, but proper planning and clear understanding can make preparation easier. The sample question paper released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers clear guidance about what to expect in the exam.

The sample paper shows that the question paper will test clarity of concepts, the ability to apply theories, and disciplined writing within word limits. Students preparing seriously are advised to use the official sample question paper and marking scheme during revision.

Use the Sample Paper and Marking Scheme Carefully

Students should not rely only on notes at this stage. The official sample question paper and marking scheme released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) give a clear idea of how answers are evaluated. Students are advised to solve the sample paper first and then go through the marking scheme alongside their answers. This helps them understand where marks are awarded and where content needs refinement. These documents are the closest reflection of what students can expect in the board exam.

Understand the Paper Pattern

The Psychology (037) theory paper is for 70 marks and follows the same pattern as last year. There are objective questions, short answers, long answers and case-based questions. There is no overall choice, though some internal options are given.

One-mark questions test clear understanding of terms such as empathy, cohesiveness, wellbeing, reinforcement, logotherapy and group polarisation. Two and three-mark answers are short and direct, and writing extra does not fetch extra marks. Four and six-mark answers require explanation, structure and examples. Case-based questions check whether students can identify symptoms or apply models correctly.

Focus on Concepts and Application

A senior Psychology teacher from a government school, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says that students often rely too heavily on memorisation. The teacher says that the sample paper is based on the core syllabus, but the questions are clearly application-based. The teacher explains that students must first be clear about their basics and should also read a few real-life case situations because Psychology is about behaviour, and if they cannot connect the concept to a situation, they may hesitate in the exam.

According to the teacher, theories are central across sections. The teacher says that students sometimes assume theories are important only for long answers and adds that this is not true, as even MCQs can test applications of multiple theories including Psychometric theories, the General Adaptation Syndrome (GAS), the Behavioural and Humanistic approaches, Freud's psychodynamic theory, and Sternberg's triarchic theory.

The teacher adds that confusion between theories is common under pressure and explains that technical terms can overlap, so it is important to differentiate each theory clearly and attach the theorist's name to keywords. The teacher further explains that when students think of Freud, they should immediately recall the levels of consciousness, and when they think of Sternberg, they should remember analytical, creative and practical intelligence, as making these simple connections in the mind makes it easier to remember the right theory in the exam hall.

Respect the Word Limit

Psychology answers lose marks when students either rush or overwrite. For 2 marks, students should write two clear differences or points. For 3 marks, they should write three explained points. For 4 marks, they should give a brief introduction and structured explanation. For 6 marks, they should present an organised answer with headings or well-separated points. Examiners look for relevant content, and long paragraphs without structure may not fetch full marks. Practising one or two answers daily within the word limit can help improve writing.

Revise Important Themes

Based on the CBSE Psychology sample paper, students should revise psychological disorders, including schizophrenia symptoms, anxiety disorders, intellectual disability levels and signs that normal anxiety has turned into a disorder. They should also revise therapies such as Rational Emotive Therapy, logotherapy, behavioural techniques like reinforcement and the role of empathy in counselling.

In intelligence and personality, students should revise Indian and Western views of intelligence, Sternberg's theory, self-report measures, projective techniques and major personality approaches. In social psychology, they should focus on group cohesiveness, social loafing, group polarisation, prejudice and attitude change. For each topic, students should revise definitions, features and one practical example.

Prepare Smartly for Case-Based Questions

Case-based questions require careful reading and analysis. Students should scan the passage for clinical or theoretical indicators. A firm, unshakeable belief despite contrary evidence points to a delusion. Repetitive behaviours performed to reduce anxiety suggest a compulsion. Long-term stress that ends in physical and mental depletion signals the exhaustion stage in the General Adaptation Syndrome (GAS) model. Students should identify the psychological concept being reflected, use correct terminology and connect it directly to the situation described.