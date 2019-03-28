CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper On Friday; Last-Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE will be holding the Psychology paper for the Class 12 students on May 29.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will be holding the Psychology paper for the Class 12 students on May 29. The CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper will be held for the Humanities students on Friday in the morning shift for three hours from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. As the Class 10 annual examinations are scheduled to be concluded tomorrow with Social Science paper while the Class 12 papers will held till April 4. The Class 12 Philosophy paper will be held on the last day of the exam.

As you are in the last hours of your preparations for the Class 12 Psychology paper, we are listing here some important last-minute tips for you:

Quick revision

At this last moment, you need to plan a quick revision plan. Revise the easy parts first and do the revision of the tough areas in the last. Once you are done with the entire subject, do a consolidated study and go through the bullet point notes of all the important topics you have already made.

NCERT



Scan each and every page of your NCERT book. CBSE Board strictly follows NCERT book and over the years every single question has been from NCERT book. Once you are thorough with this book, then only go through other Refreshers.

Mock Tests

Take some mock tests which are available online. Also solve CBSE, sample papers which are also available on the CBSE website.

Sleep well and eat well

Sleeping is as important as any of the other activities you may undertake to perform better in exams. Various scientific studies have shown that sleep deprivation directly affects learning ability and memory.

Your body is like a machine and a machine needs fuel. Particularly under stressful circumstances you need to eat food which will not just provide the necessary boost to your metabolism but will also help you keep stress in check. There are many food items like oranges, berries, green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate etc. which help in reducing stress.

On the day of exam

On the day of your exam, spend first 15 minutes analyzing the question paper and figuring out the answers.

While attempting the paper

Leave last 15 minutes duration of the exam for revision. Scan through both the question paper and the answer sheet for any un-attempted questions. Also check for improvements in any particular answer if any.

Last but not the least, keep wits about yourself and maintain a calm composure while attempting your paper.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.