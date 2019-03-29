CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper 'Balanced Mix Of Direct, Application Based Questions', Says Expert

CBSE organised the Class 12 Psychology paper today.

"The CBSE Psychology paper this year was a very balanced mix of direct and application based questions," says Sunita Panchanathan, PGT Psychology, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the Class 12 Psychology paper for the Humanities stream students today. Overall, according to Ms Panchanathan, the Class 12 Psychology paper was an excellent paper which had 'a little tricky' element within it for the average student, but, has been a 'smooth sailing for the rest'.

"The students would need not only an in-depth knowledge of the syllabus but also its application to answer the paper comfortably. The questions were from in-text NCERT textbook content as also boxed information," Ms Panchanathan added.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper part -wise analysis

Here is a detailed part -wise analysis from Ms Sunita Panchanathan:

Part A was a bit tricky with application based questions and in-text questions.

Part B saw questions that required the students to have thorough knowledge of each chapter. A few questions however were simple and easy to answer.

Part C questions were mostly direct with one question being application based.

Part D and E was on expected lines and had direct questions from the syllabus which students would have been able to answer comfortably.

