'Relative Grading': All About CBSE's New Grading System

In a significant shift from its traditional absolute marking system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced a relative grading system for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations in 2024. The move, aimed at aligning assessment with global academic standards, marks a notable change in how student performance is evaluated and reported.

Under the relative grading model, student scores are assessed in comparison to the performance of the entire cohort, rather than on an absolute scale. This means that individual marks are interpreted in the context of the group's overall performance, potentially reducing the pressure of achieving 'perfect scores' and bringing greater fairness in grade distribution.

Why the Change?

CBSE officials stated that the shift was informed by concerns around mark inflation, unhealthy competition, and student stress. In recent years, the phenomenon of exceedingly high cut-offs for college admissions and pressure to score above 95% had drawn criticism from educators and parents alike.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had also recommended reforms to reduce rote learning and shift focus to holistic development - a goal the new system attempts to serve.

How the System Works

Relative grading relies on statistical metrics such as standard deviation and mean scores. Grades like A1, A2, B1, and so forth are assigned based on the distribution of marks across the group. For instance, the top 1/8th of the candidates might receive an A1, the next 1/8th an A2, and so on, depending on subject-wise performance.

However, while declaring Class 12 board exam result today, CBSE said that it will issue merit list to the top 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

What This Means For Students

For students, this system may reduce the stigma associated with marginally lower marks and discourage unhealthy academic rivalry. Teachers, too, may benefit from a more holistic approach to assessment, focusing less on "marks maximisation" and more on conceptual understanding.