CBSE Revises Exam Pattern For Class 12 English (Core) Question Paper Ahead Of Board Exams

The revised pattern and sample paper for 12th English Core is also available on CBSE website

CBSE class 12 board students would be given a different English question paper in the 2019 board exams. The board has introduced some changes in the English (Core) exam pattern that will render the question paper different from those of previous years. The change has been introduced based on feedback received from the various stakeholders and subsequent deliberation in the meetings of Committee of Courses of the Board and subject experts.

Now instead of three passages, there will only be two passages in section A (Reading). The typology of questions has also been changed. Of the two passages, there would be 5 MCQs, 9 very short answer type questions, and 3 short answer type questions from passage one. There will be 2 long answer type questions related to passage two.

The total number of questions has been reduced from 24 to 19 in case of section A. Total marks attributed to section A is 30 marks.

Total number of questions in the question paper has also been reduced form 40 to 35.

CBSE has also made the revised marking scheme and corresponding sample paper available for English (core) on the official website. Students who will be appearing for the board exam in 2019 can also check the sample paper below:

The changes to the exam pattern are in favor of students who often find the English question paper lengthy and are unable to finish the paper in designated time.

Click here for more Education News