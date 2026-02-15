Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory As CBSE Board Exams Coincide With AI Summit

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations and the India AI Summit are scheduled to take place next week, leading to overlapping dates. In view of this, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to students and the general public. The India AI Summit will be held from February 16 to 20, while the CBSE examinations will commence on February 17.

The Delhi Police stated that coordinated arrangements have been put in place to minimise disruptions and ensure the smooth conduct of both the summit and the board exams.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police said it has coordinated with officials from the Education Department to make necessary arrangements and has also briefed affected schools and nodal officers.

🔹With AI Impact Summit–2026 (Feb 16–20) and CBSE Exams starting Feb 17,2026, coordinated measures are in place to minimize inconvenience.



🔹Traffic Police & Education Dept teams have briefed affected schools and nodal contacts.



🔹Field staff are sensitized to assist exam… pic.twitter.com/kqltAZmMEE — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2026

How Will the Traffic Advisory Help Students?

Students carrying their admit cards or date sheets for the board examinations will receive assistance from the Delhi Police to facilitate smooth movement to their examination centres.

India AI Summit

India will host the AI Impact Summit this year, which is expected to be the largest among the four global AI summits held so far. The event is set to witness participation from 15-20 Heads of Government, over 50 ministers, and more than 40 Indian and global CEOs.

Among the expected attendees are Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, among others.

CBSE Board Exams 2026

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted from February 17 to April 10, with over 45 lakh students set to appear. The exams will be held at more than 8,074 centres across the country and abroad.