CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Entry After 10 AM, Check Full Exam-Day Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE controller of examination, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj shared the schedule for exam day and also a "bell schedule" to help students know when the entry gate closes, how much time has passed and more. There will be a single and longer duration of bell which will help identify the timings such as a single bell when 10 minutes left for the examination to conclude and a longer bell when the exam concludes.

The entry to the centre will not be allowed after 10 am for the morning shift exams scheduled to begin from 10:30 am. The question papers will be distributed at 10:15 am. The examination will conclude as per the time allotted except for Persons with Disability candidates, who have been allotted extra time.

CBSE Issues Strict 10 AM Entry Rule, Students Asked To Visit Centres Before Exam Day

In view of the strict entry time, the board has requested all students to plan their journey considering local conditions, traffic, weather, and distance. All schools have been asked to guide and assist parents and students. Students are also advised to visit their examination centres in advance and plan their travel to ensure timely arrival on all examination days.

What Does The Bell Schedule Say?

There will be a single bell and a long bell for specific purposes. A single bell will be sound for letting students know that one or two h our has passed and for other purposes. The longer bell will be for exam commencemnen and conclusion.

The board has asked superintendents to not disturb students during their 15 minutes of reading the question paper.