CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Warns Against Social Media Rumours

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board exams, the CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, has issued a strong advisory to students, urging them to stay away from social media rumours and alleged paper leak claims. He also clarified that there will be no post-exam verification of marks for Class 12 this year, as CBSE moves to a fully digital evaluation system aimed at ensuring faster and error-free results.

CBSE has recently introduced on-screen marking for Class 12 board examinations, which regulates the evaluation of results in online mode through specific software on computers.

During the live session, the Examination Controller advised students not to engage in social media discussions related to the board exams and to report any suspicious activities.

Exam Controller On Social Media

"Kindly guide students not to follow social media. They should focus on self-study or seek help only from teachers," said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

To curb misinformation and rumours circulating on various social media platforms, the Controller said that meetings have been held with social media representatives to ensure that unverified claims are not spread. He also advised students not to believe YouTube videos claiming to show leaked question papers, stating that such content is created merely to gain views and followers.

FIR For Sharing Misinformation On Social Media

If anyone is found sharing misinformation, their details will be published on the CBSE website and an FIR will be lodged. Following this, the cyber police will monitor such online activities.

No Verification Of Marks For Class 12

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj announced that the post-exam verification process for Class 12 has been discontinued. This change follows the adoption of digital evaluation, which ensures greater accuracy in results while also reducing processing time.

How Does Digital Evaluation Of Class 12 Marks Benefits Overall?