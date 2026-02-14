CBSE Issues Important Advisory Ahead Of Exams Starting February 17

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Advisory: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important advisory to schools, parents, and students ahead of the board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026. This year, over 46 lakh students will be appearing for exams across India and in 26 countries abroad. Examinations will begin at 10:30 AM, and students have been instructed to reach their respective examination centres by 10:00 AM.

The advisory states, "Keeping in view important national and international summits, high-level meetings, and other programmes scheduled during the examination period, traffic regulations may result in congestion, route diversions, and delays in different parts of the country."

It further adds, "All students are advised to leave home early to ensure they reach the examination centre on time, as per the instructions issued by CBSE."

The board has requested all students to plan their journey considering local conditions, traffic, weather, and distance, as entry to examination centres will be allowed only until 10:00 AM (IST).

All schools have been asked to guide and assist parents and students. Students are also advised to visit their examination centres in advance and plan their travel to ensure timely arrival on all examination days.