CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12 Board Exams Starting 2026

As part of its continued efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and speed in the evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books, starting with the 2026 board examinations.

In an official communication to principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools, the Board clarified that the evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode in 2026, as done previously.

"In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026," the official notice states.

CBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students.

According to the Board, the shift to digital evaluation for Class 12 is expected to streamline assessment and reduce manual errors.

The Board said that On-Screen Marking will eliminate totalling errors, automate coordination processes, and significantly reduce manual intervention.

It is also expected to enable faster evaluation with wider participation of teachers, who will be able to carry out evaluation duties from their own schools without disrupting regular teaching work. CBSE noted that the move will also save transportation time and costs and contribute to environmentally sustainable practices.

With the introduction of OSM, post-result verification of marks will no longer be required, leading to reduced manpower requirements. The system will also allow teachers from all CBSE-affiliated schools in India and abroad to participate in the evaluation process.

To ensure readiness for the new system, CBSE has directed schools to make the necessary infrastructure arrangements. These include a computer lab with a public static IP, computers or laptops running Windows 8 or above with at least 4 GB RAM, updated internet browsers, Adobe Reader, reliable internet connectivity of at least 2 Mbps, and an uninterrupted power supply.

The Board said it will support schools and teachers during the transition by allowing all teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the system. CBSE will also conduct multiple dry runs, organise training programmes, release instructional videos, and set up a call centre to address technical issues.



CBSE added that detailed instructions for each stage of implementation will be issued separately to ensure timely action by all stakeholders.