Step-By-Step Smart Study Plan For The Last 9 Days Of Class 10 And 12 CBSE Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams are set to commence on February 17. With nine days left for the exam, the best way is to study smart not instead of studying more. Follow these six steps to achieve good marks.

The first step requires you to create a complete study schedule. Create a study plan that divides the 9 days into different subjects. You should dedicate more study time to difficult subjects while you need to study your easier subjects. You should focus on studying one subject without interruption. The practice of switching between subjects will only result in learning difficulties.

The second step requires you to concentrate on major chapters. The process starts by checking previous year question papers. The sections that frequently appear should be marked. You should revise those first. You don't need to read everything again. You need to revise what you already learned.

The third step requires students to practice answer writing. The board exams require students to demonstrate their writing abilities through reading assessments. You need to write answers for three types of questions which include long questions, numericals, and diagrams. You should practice one sample paper or previous paper each day. You should time yourself according to the actual examination schedule.

Students should create brief study materials. The process requires you to express formulas and dates together with definitions and keywords through one or two pages. Students should review these notes every night before going to bed. This practice significantly enhances memory retention.

The fifth step requires people to study through brief study periods. The study session should last 45 to 50 minutes which students need to follow with a 10-minute break. Students should use the break time to walk and stretch and drink water. The user should try to limit their time spent on phone use and social media platforms.

The sixth step requires people to take care of their health. The minimum sleep requirement for adults stands between 6 to 7 hours. People who remain awake throughout the night will experience greater memory loss.

You need to develop self-confidence. These 9 days are enough if you stay calm and focused. Many students improve a lot in the last week. Keep revising, practicing, and staying positive.