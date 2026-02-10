CBSE Directs Schools To Update Class 11, 12 Teachers' Data For On-Screen Marking 2026

CBSE On-Screen Marking 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice directing schools to update Class 11 and Class 12 teachers' data on the OASIS portal for the implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in the Class 12 board examinations starting 2026.

In an official circular dated February 9, the Board said the directive is in continuation of its earlier notification on the introduction of OSM for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books from the 2026 examinations.

Also Read | CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12 Board Exams Starting 2026

CBSE clarified that all teachers teaching Classes 11 and 12 will be deployed for OSM evaluation to ensure timely completion of the evaluation process and declaration of results.

The Board added that teachers will be provided mandatory training before the commencement of evaluation. For this purpose, teachers will be issued login credentials to access the OSM portal, with login details and OTPs shared on their registered email IDs and mobile numbers.

"It is imperative that the data of the teachers teaching Classes 11 and 12 in the schools must be updated on the OASIS portal including their name, subject, experience, date of birth, mobile number and email ID," the official notice stated.

Accordingly, CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to update the required teachers' data on the OASIS portal by Friday, February 13, 2026, by 4:00 pm, if not already done.

The Board warned that non-compliance with the instructions will invite strict action. Any deviation will be treated as an attempt to vitiate the evaluation process. In such cases, the results of the school will not be declared, and further action may be taken under the Examination and Affiliation Bye-Laws of the Board.