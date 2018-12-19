CBSE Date Sheet 2019: Practical Exam Dates Announced, Check Here

CBSE Class 12 practical examinations will be held in January and February.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a letter to the heads of affiliated schools said the Class 12 practical examinations will be held in January and February. For 2019 CBSE Board examination, the practicals will be held from January 16, 2019 to February 15, 2019 except in the city of Allahabad. The CBSE Class 12 practical examinations in Allahabad, where Kumbh mela celebrations are happening during that period, will commence from January 1, 2019.

The Board had earlier released the list of probable subjects which are scheduled to be held on February and March 2019.

As examination in skill based subjects and few other academic subjects which are being opted by small number of students will commence from later half of February 2019, practical examination in all such subjects should be completed within first half of February, 2019, the letter asked the school heads.

The Board also said practical examinations should be conducted invariably in two sessions in a day if the number of candidates is more than 20.

It also asked the schools to upload the marks on the date of examination from the school where practical examination will be conducted by external examiner.

The Board, however, has not released the date sheet for the theory papers which are expected to begin in March next year.

