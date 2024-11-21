CBSE Board Exam 2025: Check Marking Scheme And Sample Paper Of Class 10 Science Paper

CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2025. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship.

The Class 10 Science exam for 2025 will follow the current guidelines, with the paper comprising a total of 80 marks for the theory section and 20 marks for internal assessment. The exam will be completed in a duration of three hours. According to the sample paper available on cbseacademic.nic.in, the exam is divided into five sections with a total of 39 questions. Students can visit the official website of CBSE for detailed information.



All questions would be compulsory. However, an internal choice of approximately 33 per cent would be provided. Around 50 per cent marks are to be allotted for competency-based questions.



Section A would have 16 simple/complex MCQs and four Assertion-Reasoning type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B would have 6 Short Answer (SA) type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C would have 7 Short Answer (SA) type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D would have 3 Long Answer (LA) type questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E would have 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub-parts of the values of 1/2/3 marks.

The practical exams for Class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025, while those for Class 12 will begin on February 15, 2025.