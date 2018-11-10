CBSE Class 12 Biology: Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme; Check Here

CBSE has recently released the Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme for all papers of Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations scheduled for March 2019. The complete list of Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme details can be accessed from the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. CBSE Class 12 Biology details are also available on the official website. The exam will be held in three hours' time. The candidates who will be appearing for Class 12 Biology exam will have to attend all questions compulsorily.

More details on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme can be found on the official websites of the Board, cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper: Question Paper Details and Sample Question Paper

The Class 12 Biology question paper consists of four sections A, B, C and D.

Internal choice is given in all the sections.

A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

Section-A contains 5 questions of 1 mark each.

Section-B has 7 questions of 2 marks each.

Section-C is of 12 questions of 3 marks each

Section-D has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

Wherever necessary, during the examination process, the diagrams drawn should be neat and properly labelled.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper 2019: Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper: Marking Scheme

The students may check the Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme here:

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper 2019: Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme; Check Here

CBSE Board Exam 2019: Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme For Class 12 English Elective

CBSE Board Exam 2019: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme For English Core

Click here for more Education News

