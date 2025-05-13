CBSE Class 12 Board Result Out: Pass Percentage 88.39%, Girls Outperform Boys

Central Board Of Secondary day Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 board exam result 2025. According to a board release, the overall pass percentage is 88.39 per cent, marginally up from last year. When it comes to region, Vijayawada is on top with 99.60 per cent pass percentage. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical papers. Those falling short by one or two marks may be awarded grace marks.

According to exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, girls outperformed boys by over 5 percentage points in CBSE class 12 board exams. He also said that more than 1.15 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent marks, and over 24,000 candidates have bagged above 95 per cent marks.

More than 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 by Roll Number

Through the Official Website

Visit the CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2025" link.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details to view your result.

Via SMS

Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>

Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569

Send the message to 7738299899

The results are also available on DigiLocker for the convenience of students. Here's a step-by-step guide to check CBSE Class 12 board exam results on DigiLocker: