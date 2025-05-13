CBSE Class 12 Results: Vijayawada On Top, Here's How Other Districts Performed

In the CBSE Class 12 board exam results announced today, a total of 1,11,544 candidates scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates secured more than 95 per cent marks. In a release, CBSE gave the names of 17 districts according to their pass percentage. Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh is the best performing district, with 99.60 per cent students clearing the crucial examination here. Trivandrum in Kerala is at number 2, followed by Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi West in top 5. The other five district where pass percentage is above 90 are Delhi East, Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana), Pune (Maharashtra) and Ajmer (Rajasthan).

Southern states are dominating the list, with students there performing better in the Class 12 board exam.

Prayagraj was mentioned at the last place in the list of 17 districts released by CBSE. Around 80 per cent students passed the examination in this Uttar Pradesh district.

CBSE further said in its release that it hasn't prepared or declared any merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students. The board also clarified that it does not award first, second or third divisions to its students.

However, CBSE will issue merit list to the top 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

The exams were conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

More than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations, out of which more than 14 lakh cleared it.