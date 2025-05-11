CBSE Board 2025 Result LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2025 tomorrow, on May 12. Though the official date and time are yet to be announced, past trends suggest that the results are typically released in mid-May. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The board has urged students not to trust fake news and to rely only on official sources.

The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed using login credentials such as the examinee's roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

Starting 2024-25 academic session, CBSE has introduced a Relative Grading system to reduce academic pressure and unhealthy competition.

Unlike the earlier method, which assigned grades based on fixed mark ranges (e.g., 91-100 for A1, 81-90 for A2), the new system evaluates students relative to their peers. Grades are now determined by a student's performance within a group, which may vary by subject depending on the number of passing students.

This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the board exams conducted between February 15 and April 4. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

In 2024, a total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, of which 20,95,467 passed - resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60%. For Class 12, 16,21,224 students appeared and 14,26,420 passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.98%.