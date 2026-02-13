CBSE Class 12 Percentage Calculation Explained: Easy Formula And Example

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 results in May 2026. Students will receive grades, and they must secure the minimum passing grade in each subject to pass the exam. Their official documents will become available to them after they complete this requirement.

After the results are announced, students should carefully check their marks or grades. You can calculate your percentage by using a simple formula or by using an online CBSE Class 12 Percentage Calculator which provides quick and accurate results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 exams require students to choose between Science, Commerce, or Arts while studying five or six main subjects. Each subject is divided into 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practical assessment, which results in a total of 100 marks per subject. The total full marks for five subjects amounts to 500 while six subjects with one additional subject results in 600 full marks.

Steps to calculate:

To determine your Class 12 percentage, you need to sum up all the marks you have earned in your subjects. You need to include all subjects that your board considers essential for determining your final result. Most boards have five main subjects, and each subject is usually out of 100 marks, but you should confirm the maximum marks for your subjects before calculating.

Next, calculate the total maximum marks. The total maximum marks will be 5×100 = 500 when you have five subjects that each have a 100 mark value. After that, use the percentage formula: divide the total marks you obtained by the total maximum marks, and then multiply the result by 100.

The student achieved 85 points in English, 78 points in Physics, 82 points in Chemistry, 90 points in Mathematics, and 88 points in Computer Science.

First, add all the marks: 85 + 78 + 82 + 90 + 88 = 423. The total maximum marks are 500. Now divide 423 by 500 and multiply by 100. The percentage will be 84.6%.

Different boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education may have specific rules, like including practical marks or calculating the best of four subjects for college admissions. So, it is always important to check your board's official guidelines before calculating your final percentage.