CBSE Board Exams 2025: Check Complete Schedule Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule of Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2025. The exams for the two classes will begin on February 15, 2025. The CBSE Class 10 exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship. The detailed date sheet is attached below and is also available on the official website of CBSE.

The exams on all days will begin at 10:30 am. The Science exam for class 10 will be held on February 20, 2025, while that for Social Science will be conducted on February 25, 2025. Mathematics exam for class 10 will be conducted on March 10, 2025.

Class 10 Schedule

The exam for Class 12 will begin with Entrepreneurship on February 15, 2025. The Physics exam will be held on February 21, Business Studies is scheduled for February 22, Geography will be conducted on February 24, Chemistry is scheduled for February 27,2025. The complete schedule of the Class 12 exam is attached below:

Class 12 schedule