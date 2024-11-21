Advertisement

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Check Complete Schedule Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams

The board exams for CBSE Class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Check Complete Schedule Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams
The CBSE Class 10 exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule of Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2025. The exams for the two classes will begin on February 15, 2025. The CBSE Class 10 exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship. The detailed date sheet is attached below and is also available on the official website of CBSE.

The exams on all days will begin at 10:30 am. The Science exam for class 10 will be held on February 20, 2025, while that for Social Science will be conducted on February 25, 2025. Mathematics exam for class 10 will be conducted on March 10, 2025.  

Class 10 Schedule

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Add image caption here
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The exam for Class 12 will begin with Entrepreneurship on February 15, 2025. The Physics exam will be held on February 21, Business Studies is scheduled for February 22, Geography will be conducted on February 24,  Chemistry is scheduled for February 27,2025. The complete schedule of the Class 12 exam is attached below: 

Class 12 schedule

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

CBSE has recently released details regarding the conduct of practical exams for Classes 10 and 12. The practical exams for Class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025, while those for Class 12 will begin on February 15, 2025. The board previously issued a circular highlighting the bifurcation of marks across theory, practicals, projects, and internal assessments.

 The board previously issued a circular highlighting the bifurcation of marks across theory, practicals, projects, and internal assessments.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CBSE Board Exams, CBSE Board Exams 2025, Board Exams Date Sheet
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com