CBSE Boards 2025 Date Sheet Out, Check Major Guidelines for Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams. As per the official notification, the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2025. The Class 10 Board Exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship.

Similar to previous trends, CBSE will not release the merit list and division wise marks of students for the board exams 2025. The board will also not announce the list of toppers and division of students. The board has not been announcing the merit list since last few years to avoid 'unhealthy competition' among students.

The decision to not to release the merit list for board results was first taken during the pandemic induced lockdown when results for the students were prepared using marks secured in online exams.

Students appearing in the CBSE board exam 2025 will be required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify the exam. The candidates will have to score an overall of 33 per cent marks along with individually qualifying each subject.

The board has also dismissed reports that cited a reduction of 15 per cent cut in the syllabus for the upcoming board exam. CBSE noted that no changes have been made in the exam pattern for the upcoming year and no open book exams will be conducted by the board for 2025.

The board had previously released a notification mentioning details about the conduct of practical exams in class 10 and 12 and bifurcation of marks in theory, practical, project and IA. The practical exam for class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025 while that for class 12 will be held from February 15, 2025.