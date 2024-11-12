CBSE To Soon Release Date Sheet For 2025 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams by the end of November. The board usually declares the exam dates by the month of November. As per previous trends, the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to begin from February 15, 2025. While CBSE has not yet released any official notification for the boards, the exam date is speculated based on an earlier notification by CBSE.



The exams are likely to begin in February and would conclude in April.



Since 2023, CBSE is conducting the board exam on February 15. In 2021, the exam was held on May 4-June 7 and in 2022 the board exam was held in April 26-May 24. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet will comprise the exam days, dates, timings, and general instructions for students.



CBSE recently released the details about the conduct of practical exams in class 10 and 12. The practical exam for class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025 while that for class 12 will be held from February 15, 2025. The board had previously also released a circular highlighting the bifurcation of marks in theory, practical, project and IA.



