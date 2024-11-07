CBSE Downgrades 6 Schools To Secondary Level, Withdraws Affiliation Of 21 Others

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has downgraded six schools from Senior Secondary to Secondary level and also withdrawn affiliation with 21 schools due to significant numbers of non-attending students from classes 9-11. The decision was taken after the board conducted a series of surprise inspections across 21 schools of Rajasthan and Delhi on September 3, 2024.

The prime objective of the inspections was to ascertain that the schools were operating in compliance with the norms of regular attendance of students in schools as per Affiliation and Examination Bye-Laws of the board.

The CBSE noted that dummy or non-attending schools undermine educational integrity and issued show cause notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond. The observations of the Surprise Inspection Committees in regard of the irregularities observed during the inspections were communicated as a report to the respective schools. The replies submitted by the schools were examined in detail by the Board.

An official notification by the CBSE reads, "The practice of dummy/ non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth. To address this issue, we are taking decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions. The Board will continuously strive to ensure that schools adhere to lawful and ethical educational practices."

The following is the list of schools downgraded by the CBSE:

Adarsh Jain Dharmic Shiksha Sadan, Najafgarh New Delhi, 110043

B S International School, Nilothi Extn., Delhi - 110041

Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir, Narela Delhi, 110040

Ch Baldev Singh Model School, Distt North West Delhi, Delhi, 110041

Dhruva Public School, Jai Vihar, New Delhi - 110043

Naveen Public School, Nangloi Delhi-110041

Candidates can visit the official website of the CBSE to check the list of disaffiliated schools.

