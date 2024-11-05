CBSE To Open Office In Tripura After Affiliated Schools' Poor Performance In Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to open a sub-regional office in Agartala following the poor performance of state-run schools affiliated to it in board exams. An outrage emerged in the state after schools affiliated to CBSE did not perform well in the latest board exams. Around 61 per cent students of these schools qualified the CBSE class 10 exams, while 59 per cent passed in class 12 exams.

The medium of education in these schools was previously Bengali, and they used to function under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). After the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, 125 state-run schools were renamed as Vidyajyoti schools, and the CBSE's English-medium curriculum was introduced.

News agency PTI quoted Education Department's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhijit Samajpati as saying that the state government will allocate suitable land for the CBSE office to strengthen educational infrastructure in the state. The office will operate temporarily from a building of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya.

The sub-regional office will provide various services to the CBSE-affiliated schools, including admission assistance, subject corrections, student record updates, exam centre coordination, mark sheet corrections, grievance redressal and teacher training facilitation, Samajpati said. It will also work closely with state education bodies and other regional educational institutions to support smooth operations of the examination process and student development activities.