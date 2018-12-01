Board Exam 2019: A Two-Month Preparation Strategy

Only two months are left for the Board exams to begin

The Board exams, including of prominent boards like CBSE, CISCE and various state boards, will begin from next February. As we enter December, the students who are getting ready to appear for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams, they are left with two months preparation time. As we do in every major step we take in our life, preparation strategies are pivotal for career-deciding examinations like Class 10 and Class 12. "Some strategies can help you maximise your preparation. Cardinal among that, is better time management - an important skill to have for every student but is essential for board students, especially those preparing for competitive exams," says Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO of Mindler.

"Without this, most effort gets wasted. Here is a primer on how to organise yourself for a better preparation for the last two months before exams," he adds.



To ensure that there are no last-minute hassles and you score well, you need to make a separate timetable to study every day in last 2 months before board exam.

Here are some tips that could help you manage your time better as suggested by Mr Bhargava:

Plan your day well:

It is important to identify subjects/ concepts you struggle with. Revisiting them shall give you more significant insights, and more clarity, and help you fare better.

However, you should also keep your stronger areas in check, through regular practice. Revisit the basics - they're essential and make sure you go through examples, and illustrations.

Subject-Wise Preparation Tips For CBSE Class 10 Board Exam



Clear all your doubts

Make sure you get your doubts cleared by your teachers or your friends in advance of any revisional schedule. You must have a regular interaction with your teachers to do the same.



Write mock exams

Solving mock papers and previous years' sample papers will not only help in providing much-needed practice but will also acquaint you with different questions that can be asked in the real exam.

There are two key aspects, to practising mocks:



Replicate the exam-like environment: It's essential that you attempt your mocks like you would attempt the real exam. Take no/minimal breaks and keep yourself away from distractions while writing a mock exam. Also attempt your mock between 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM (the board exam time), so that you get used to the timing and can focus more during those hours.



Don't overdo them: Writing mock exams enables one to do systematic practice and identify concepts/areas that need a little more revision. However, it is not recommended for you to go overboard with mock papers. If you've done your syllabus, and are just looking to revise, attempt 2 mocks a day. If you're still preparing, attempting one mock a day is enough.

Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate (Class 12) Board Exam In February-March 2019



Pomodoro Technique

Set a timer to twenty-five minutes when you focus on your studies and when the timer rings take a five minutes break and then set the timer again. The small breaks in the middle help in relaxing and motivating you.



Revise what you're not confident about

The concepts that you have just read through need to be prioritized during revision. Learn those topics and strengthen your understanding of it. Visual aids can be helpful while revising. With two months left for the exam, condense revision noted into one-page diagrams. This will help you recall everything you need to know during the exam.

Bihar Board Exams In February 2019; Date Sheet Released



Take care of yourself

You can only perform if you're mentally and physically healthy. Don't let the exam pressure get to you. Get at least 6 hours of sleep every day, and have healthy, balanced meals. It is recommended that you take regular breaks between your studies and keep yourself happy.



A good score in board exams helps you to take your preferred course in the next stages and proceed to your dream career. All the preparation tips mentioned above are sure to help you prepare well for the Board Exam in 2019.

(with Inputs from Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO of Mindler)

Preparation Strategy For Pre-Board Exams

Click here for more Education News