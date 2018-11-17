Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate (Class 12) Board Exam In February-March 2019

AP Intermediate Time Table 2019; Check Now

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, announced the class 12/ intermediate exam time table this week. The Minister released the exam schedule in a press conference at Vizag. AP inter exam will begin on February 27, 2019 and will continue till March 18, 2019. The second year inter exam will begin on February 28, 2019. The practical exams will begin on February 1. The ethics and human values exam will be held online on January 28 and exam for environmental science will be held on January 30.

A total of 10.6 lakh candidates will take the exam this year conducted by Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). The inter exams for both first and second year will be held at 2800 centres State wide.

In order to avoid confusion, the exams in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be held simultaneously.

AP Inter First Year Exam Time Table

February 27, 2019: 2nd Language Paper I

March 1, 2019: English Paper 1

March 5, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1 A, Botany, Civics

March 7, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1B, Zoology, History

March 9, 2019: Physics, Economics

March 12, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Musics

March 14, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths

March 16, 2019: Modern Language

AP Inter 2nd Year Exam Time Table

February 28, 2019: 2nd language

March 2, 2019: English

March 6, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany, Civics

March 8, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology, History

March 11, 2019: Physics, Economics

March 13, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Music

March 15, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths

March 18, 2019: Modern Language

Candidates are suggested to check the time table available in official website of BIEAP.

