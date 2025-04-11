Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 On April 12, Know Grading Pattern

BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Public examinations (IPE) results tomorrow, April 12, at 11am. Students awaiting their results can access scorecards by visiting the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2025: Grading Pattern

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education assigns grades based on students' performance in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE). Students scoring between 91 and 100 marks receive an A1 grade, while those with marks from 81 to 90 are awarded an A2. A B1 grade is given for scores ranging from 71 to 80, and B2 for 61 to 70. Those securing 51 to 60 marks fall under the C1 category, and marks from 41 to 50 are graded as C2.

The AP Inter 2nd year theory exams were held between March 3 and March 20, 2025. Practical examinations for the General stream took place from February 10 to February 20, whereas for Vocational courses, they were conducted from February 5 to February 20.

How To Access AP Inter 2025 Results on DigiLocker

Candidates can also access their first and second-year AP Inter results through the DigiLocker platform. Here's how: