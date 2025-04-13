AP Inter Result 2025: Recounting, Reverification Application Process Begins

AP Inter Result 2025: The application process for the re-evaluation of answer sheets for the Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2025 began today. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation by visiting the board's official website. Those who failed in one or two subjects have an opportunity to improve their scores through the supplementary exams. First- and second-year students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts between April 13 and 22.

The supplementary theory exams are scheduled to be held from May 12 to 20. These will be conducted in two shifts: 9am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Practical exams will be held from May 28 to June 1, exclusively at district headquarters. The examination fee for the supplementary exams must be submitted at the college level between April 15 and 22.

The Board declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 on Saturday, recording the highest pass percentage in the past decade. In the first-year exam, 70% of students passed, while in the second year (Class 12), the pass percentage stood at 83%. Girls outperformed boys in both years.

In the first year, 75% of girls passed, compared to 66% of boys. In the second year, the pass percentage was 86% for girls and 80% for boys.

Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams: Key Points

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Exams 2025 will be held for students who did not pass in one or two subjects.

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation.

This year, the first-year exams began on March 1, and the second-year exams on March 3. They concluded on March 19 and 20, respectively. The Inter marksheet for both years includes subject-wise marks. Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration.