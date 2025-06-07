Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Out, Here's Direct Link

AP Inter Supply Results 2025 OUT: The Intermediate exam results were declared on April 12.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025. Those who took the supplementary exams held in May 2025 can access their scorecards on the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, students can receive their marks memo by sending a 'Hi' message to WhatsApp-based governance service 'Mana Mitra' at 9552300009.
AP Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps To Check On Official Website
- Visit the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in
- Select the link titled "AP 1st or 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025"
- Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth
- Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen
- Check and download your result for future reference
How To Check Scores Via WhatsApp
- Send a message saying "Hi" to 9552300009 on WhatsApp
- Wait for the automated prompts
- Submit the required credentials
- Your scorecard will be sent to you directly in the chat
The main Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results were declared earlier this year on April 12. The pass percentage for 1st Year students was 67%, while it was 83% for 2nd Year students. Those who failed in one or more subjects in the main exam were given an opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams held in May 2025.