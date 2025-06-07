Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Out, Here's Direct Link

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025. Those who took the supplementary exams held in May 2025 can access their scorecards on the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, students can receive their marks memo by sending a 'Hi' message to WhatsApp-based governance service 'Mana Mitra' at 9552300009.

AP Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps To Check On Official Website

Visit the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Select the link titled "AP 1st or 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025"

Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen

Check and download your result for future reference

How To Check Scores Via WhatsApp

Send a message saying "Hi" to 9552300009 on WhatsApp

Wait for the automated prompts

Submit the required credentials

Your scorecard will be sent to you directly in the chat

The main Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results were declared earlier this year on April 12. The pass percentage for 1st Year students was 67%, while it was 83% for 2nd Year students. Those who failed in one or more subjects in the main exam were given an opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams held in May 2025.