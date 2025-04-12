AP Inter 2025 Results 2025: Disappointed With Marks? Here's What You Can Do

AP Inter Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results for 2025, recording the highest pass percentage in a decade. In the first-year exam, 70% of students cleared the exam, while in the second year (Class 12), 83% qualified. Girls outperformed boys in both 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate exams.

In the first year, the pass percentage among girls stands at 75%, while boys recorded a 66% pass rate. In the second year, 86% of girls passed the exam, compared to 80% of boys.

A total of 5,25,848 students cleared the first-year exam, while 4,91,254 students qualified in the second year. Among districts, Krishna district topped with pass percentages of 85% in the first year and 93% in the second year.

Results for both 1st and 2nd-year students are available at resultsbie.ap.gov.in and also can be accessed through WhatsApp by sending a "Hi" message to 9552300009. Additionally, the result can be checked on NDTV education portal.

AP Inter Results 2025: Supplementary Exams

Students who did not clear 1st or 2nd Year exams can appear for the supplementary exams, which will be held from May 12 to May 20.

Morning shift: 9am to 12pm

Afternoon shift: 2.30pm to 5.30pm

AP Inter Results 2025: Recounting Of Marks

Students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for recounting or revaluation of their answer sheets between April 13 and April 22, 2025.



Supplementary Practical Examinations

Supplementary (IPASE) Practical Examinations will be conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025, at District Headquarters only.



The examination fee payment window for IPASE 2025 at the college level will remain open from April 15 to April 22, 2025.