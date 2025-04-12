AP Inter Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Results 2025 today, April 12, at 11am. Students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) March 2025 can access their results online through the official portal - resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To download the AP Inter results 2025, students will need their hall ticket number and date of birth.



Where to Check Results 2025

Students can view their Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2025 through the following methods:

Official Website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Via WhatsApp: Send a "Hi" message to 9552300009 on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra Service)

Via NDTV: Direct Link Here

Steps To Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 Online

Follow these instructions to access your results on the official website:

Visit the official site: bieap.gov.in

Click on the 'AP IPE Results 2025' link on the homepage

Choose your class: First Year or Second Year

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on Submit

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save or print the result for future reference

