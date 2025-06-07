Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Results 2025 To Be Out Today, Check Direct Link

BIEAP IPASE AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is set to declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025 today. According to the AP Board, the IPASE 2025 results will be announced at 11 AM.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025

Students who appeared for the supplementary exams held in May 2025 will be able to access their scorecards on the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once the results are released.

AP Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps To Check Through Official Website

Visit the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link titled "AP 1st or 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025"

Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Submit the details. Once submitted, your result will appear on the screen

Check and download your result for future reference

Apart from the official portal, students will also be able to access their results via the Andhra Pradesh government's Mana Mitra WhatsApp chatbot.

How To Check Scores via WhatsApp

Send a message saying "Hi" to 9552300009 on WhatsApp

Wait for the automated prompts

Submit the required credentials

Your scorecard will be sent to you directly in the chat

The main Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results were declared earlier this year on April 12. The pass percentage for 1st Year students was 67%, while it was 83% for 2nd Year students. Those who failed in one or more subjects in the main exam were given an opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams held in May 2025.